Today’s Headlines

  • Relief bill offers little help (CityLab)
  • Hospitals brace for the worst (LA Times)
  • COVID rages through L.A. supermarket staffs (LA Times)
  • People are still traveling for the holidays (AP)
  • “Essential workers” are trapped (New Republic)
  • Farmworkers have a hard time quarantining (CalMatters)
  • Pandemic spurs job growth in Inland Empire warehousing industry (Press-Enterprise)
  • Cars have become much safer, but only for people inside them. Finally, a car company begins to address that (Fast Company)
  • Japanese traffic jam traps people for days (CNN)
  • The bike boom is real, and can be sustained (The Verge)
  • 2020 was the hottest year on record (CapRadio)

