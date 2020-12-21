Today’s Headlines
- Relief bill offers little help (CityLab)
- Hospitals brace for the worst (LA Times)
- COVID rages through L.A. supermarket staffs (LA Times)
- People are still traveling for the holidays (AP)
- “Essential workers” are trapped (New Republic)
- Farmworkers have a hard time quarantining (CalMatters)
- Pandemic spurs job growth in Inland Empire warehousing industry (Press-Enterprise)
- Cars have become much safer, but only for people inside them. Finally, a car company begins to address that (Fast Company)
- Japanese traffic jam traps people for days (CNN)
- The bike boom is real, and can be sustained (The Verge)
- 2020 was the hottest year on record (CapRadio)
