Today’s Headlines

  • Santa Cruz has a new (portion of a) bike trail along the coast (Good Times)
  • Palmdale approves specific plan for development around HSR station (Antelope Valley Press)
  • The future of transit depends on Congress (Time)
  • Local transit agencies ask for help (The Bay Link)
  • California has lessons to teach about regulating AVs and ridehail (Brookings)
  • Biden didn’t pick Mary Nichols to head EPA (LA Times)
  • People like free parking, but it doesn’t exist (Governing)
  • Unused parking spots are driving up rents in Colorado (CPR)
  • Scotland plans to reduce the total number of all cars within its borders (Forbes)
  • We are being hacked (LA Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF