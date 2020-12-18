Today’s Headlines
- Santa Cruz has a new (portion of a) bike trail along the coast (Good Times)
- Palmdale approves specific plan for development around HSR station (Antelope Valley Press)
- The future of transit depends on Congress (Time)
- Local transit agencies ask for help (The Bay Link)
- California has lessons to teach about regulating AVs and ridehail (Brookings)
- Biden didn’t pick Mary Nichols to head EPA (LA Times)
- People like free parking, but it doesn’t exist (Governing)
- Unused parking spots are driving up rents in Colorado (CPR)
- Scotland plans to reduce the total number of all cars within its borders (Forbes)
- We are being hacked (LA Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF