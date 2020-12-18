Today’s Headlines

Santa Cruz has a new (portion of a) bike trail along the coast (Good Times)

Palmdale approves specific plan for development around HSR station (Antelope Valley Press)

The future of transit depends on Congress (Time)

Local transit agencies ask for help (The Bay Link)

California has lessons to teach about regulating AVs and ridehail (Brookings)

Biden didn’t pick Mary Nichols to head EPA (LA Times)

People like free parking, but it doesn’t exist (Governing)

Unused parking spots are driving up rents in Colorado (CPR)

Scotland plans to reduce the total number of all cars within its borders (Forbes)

We are being hacked (LA Times)

