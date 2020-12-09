Today’s Headlines
- It’s not just fuel, it’s vehicles: Electric cars won’t save cities (Price Tags)
- Plus, they pollute (Treehugger)
- On his way out the door, Trump gets EPA to reject restrictions on particulate pollution (Heated)
- LA Metro to begin implementing Next Gen bus plan (Mass Transit)
- Society pays people to drive (CityCommentary)
- Case in point: Across U.S., we’re still throwing big money at big roads (USPIRG)
- And some neighborhoods are only now getting sidewalks, that most basic of pedestrian infrastructure (Desert Sun)
- Pandemic effects on income inequality and economic opportunity in California (PPIC)
- Legislative proposal to extend eviction protections which are set to expire in January (LA Times)
- ICUs are nearly full (LA Times)
- Wall Street commences betting on California water supplies (Bloomberg)
- More cities exploring idea of universal basic income (Washington Post)
