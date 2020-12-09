Today’s Headlines

It’s not just fuel, it’s vehicles: Electric cars won’t save cities (Price Tags)

Plus, they pollute (Treehugger)

On his way out the door, Trump gets EPA to reject restrictions on particulate pollution (Heated)

LA Metro to begin implementing Next Gen bus plan (Mass Transit)

Society pays people to drive (CityCommentary)

Case in point: Across U.S., we’re still throwing big money at big roads (USPIRG)

And some neighborhoods are only now getting sidewalks, that most basic of pedestrian infrastructure (Desert Sun)

Pandemic effects on income inequality and economic opportunity in California (PPIC)

Legislative proposal to extend eviction protections which are set to expire in January (LA Times)

ICUs are nearly full (LA Times)

Wall Street commences betting on California water supplies (Bloomberg)

More cities exploring idea of universal basic income (Washington Post)

