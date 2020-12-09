Today’s Headlines

  • It’s not just fuel, it’s vehicles: Electric cars won’t save cities (Price Tags)
  • Plus, they pollute (Treehugger)
  • On his way out the door, Trump gets EPA to reject restrictions on particulate pollution (Heated)
  • LA Metro to begin implementing Next Gen bus plan (Mass Transit)
  • Society pays people to drive (CityCommentary)
  • Case in point: Across U.S., we’re still throwing big money at big roads (USPIRG)
  • And some neighborhoods are only now getting sidewalks, that most basic of pedestrian infrastructure (Desert Sun)
  • Pandemic effects on income inequality and economic opportunity in California (PPIC)
  • Legislative proposal to extend eviction protections which are set to expire in January (LA Times)
  • ICUs are nearly full (LA Times)
  • Wall Street commences betting on California water supplies (Bloomberg)
  • More cities exploring idea of universal basic income (Washington Post)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF