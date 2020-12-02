Today’s Headlines
- Transit needs money, now (Newsweek)
- The nightmare is here: San Bernardino parses out responses to 911 calls (Daily Bulletin)
- ICUs are filling up (CalMatters, Sacramento Bee)
- Ambulance industry “at a breaking point” (NBC)
- Latino communities have been hit especially hard by COVID (LA Times)
- Steps toward solving affordable housing (CalMatters)
- Early test for Biden: Vehicle emission rules (E&E News)
- Cars are expensive and underused, but the value of having access to one is high, and rising (MIT)
- Biden administration needs to rein in Tesla’s dangerous, haphazard experiments with AV tech (Slate)
- Portland’s 20 mph signs have reduced top speeds (Bike Portland)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF