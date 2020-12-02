Today’s Headlines

  • Transit needs money, now (Newsweek)
  • The nightmare is here: San Bernardino parses out responses to 911 calls (Daily Bulletin)
  • Steps toward solving affordable housing (CalMatters)
  • Early test for Biden: Vehicle emission rules (E&E News)
  • Cars are expensive and underused, but the value of having access to one is high, and rising (MIT)
  • Biden administration needs to rein in Tesla’s dangerous, haphazard experiments with AV tech (Slate)
  • Portland’s 20 mph signs have reduced top speeds (Bike Portland)

