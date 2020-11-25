Today’s Headlines
- Bicycles are hot, and thieves are targeting bike shops (Davis Enterprise)
- Video: Wildlife overpass in Utah a success; SoCal to get one next year (ABC)
- Public input sought for potential Highway 1 expansions in Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
- Emissions are down, revenue up, but CA needs to ramp up climate fight (Environmental Defense Fund)
- Some are determined to travel at Thanksgiving (LA Times)
- Historic voter turnout and smooth operation despite pandemic: California’s mail-in ballot process is a model for all states (CalMatters)
- The Trump war with California on the environment is over with Biden’s win (Sacramento Bee)
- Newsom’s French Laundry dinner shows how SOME lobbyists have easy access to power in Sacramento (SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA