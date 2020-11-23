Today’s Headlines
- Expand bike lane network for more inclusive cities (The Conversation)
- Some neighborhoods don’t want “slow streets” (Government Technology)
- CPUC approves autonomous taxi fare collection (Clean Technica)
- Culver CityBus wins “Transit Agency of the Year” (Patch)
- Santa Barbara finds another reason to freak out about bike share kiosks (Noozhawk)
- Can cap-and-trade address environmental justice? (Yes!)
- Riverside County to run all buses on clean hydrogen (Patch)
- Planned student housing needs to consider induced traffic and bike, pedestrian access (Napa Valley Register)
- MTC drops idea of mandatory telecommuting – will require employers to help lessen car commutes (NBC)
- Cambridge to require carbon emission warning labels on gas pumps (Gizmodo, NBC)
- Empty roads, speeding, and impaired driving lead to rising traffic fatalities (Orange County Register)
- CA COVID cases tripled last month (LA Times)
- CA approves emergency workplace safety rules for COVID (KQED, CalMatters, Sacramento Bee)
- Some “essential” workers are exempt from stay-at home orders – including Tesla workforce?? (Interesting Engineering)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF