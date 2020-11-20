Today’s Headlines

  • A curfew won’t help (Curbed)
  • Why so many cities in Europe are lowering speed limits (CityLab)
  • California works to expand electric vehicle rebate program (SF Chronicle)
  • Court: Truck drivers not exempt from CA employee classification test (HDT, Bloomberg)
  • West San Fernando Valley to host “transportation tech innovation zone” – delivery robots in the Warner Center (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Redlands Passenger Rail gets award for converting engines from diesel to hydrogen (Redlands Community News)
  • LA launches design challenge for new models of affordable housing (ArchPaper)
  • Redlining’s legacy is visible today (NPR)
  • Biden-Harris promises clean, equitable transportation (NRDC, Energy News)
  • US seeks input on regulating autonomous vehicles (Washington Post)
  • Consumer Reports says that FCC move to restructure radio spectrum will cause problems for autonomous vehicles

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF