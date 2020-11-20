Today’s Headlines
- A curfew won’t help (Curbed)
- Why so many cities in Europe are lowering speed limits (CityLab)
- California works to expand electric vehicle rebate program (SF Chronicle)
- Court: Truck drivers not exempt from CA employee classification test (HDT, Bloomberg)
- West San Fernando Valley to host “transportation tech innovation zone” – delivery robots in the Warner Center (Smart Cities Dive)
- Redlands Passenger Rail gets award for converting engines from diesel to hydrogen (Redlands Community News)
- LA launches design challenge for new models of affordable housing (ArchPaper)
- Redlining’s legacy is visible today (NPR)
- Biden-Harris promises clean, equitable transportation (NRDC, Energy News)
- US seeks input on regulating autonomous vehicles (Washington Post)
- Consumer Reports says that FCC move to restructure radio spectrum will cause problems for autonomous vehicles
