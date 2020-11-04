Today’s Headlines
- Racial justice and the election (Capitol Weekly)
- Construction on new freeway in Sacramento County could begin soon (Business Journals)
- And on SR 56 in San Benito (San Benito)
- Private companies can sell electricity to fuel trucks (TT News)
- Vallejo tries a more humane approach to kicking homeless out of marsh area (Daily Republic)
- Reservations required for holiday travel on Amtrak this year (Bay Area Metro)
- The Brown Act – requiring public meetings to be open, accessible – needs an update (CalMatters)
- In the Inland Empire, people seem generally amenable to raising taxes on other people (Daily Bulletin)
- Investors buying up Bay Area office real estate (Mercury News)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF