- Regulate cars, not pedestrians (Next City)
- L.A.’s Union station bus plaza gets a reboot (NBC)
- In Lithuania, a popular program lets people trade in old cars for ebikes (Electrek)
- Stanford researchers link 30,000 cases and 700 COVID deaths to Trump rallies (SF Chronicle)
- How the election could impact the waste industry – and climate (Waste Dive)
- Economics’ role in environmental regulations (Energy at Haas)
- Different ways to make a cap-and-trade system work (Power Technology)
- Anti-anti-car forces use equity to attack California’s climate policies (Forbes)
- Real estate investors are starting to consider climate vulnerabilities (CityLab)
- Rent prices still dropping in Bay Area (SF Chronicle)
- 9.9 million Americans are behind on their rent or mortgage (CNN)
- Plan for a car-free neighborhood in Phoenix (NY Times)
- People in Salt Lake City want something like that (Salt Lake City Tribune)
- A guide to building density people want (The American Conservative)
- Global shipping regulator’s “climate plan” would increase emissions (Transport and Environment)
