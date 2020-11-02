Today’s Headlines

  • Regulate cars, not pedestrians (Next City)
  • L.A.’s Union station bus plaza gets a reboot (NBC)
  • In Lithuania, a popular program lets people trade in old cars for ebikes (Electrek)
  • Stanford researchers link 30,000 cases and 700 COVID deaths to Trump rallies (SF Chronicle)
  • How the election could impact the waste industry – and climate (Waste Dive)
  • Economics’ role in environmental regulations (Energy at Haas)
  • Different ways to make a cap-and-trade system work (Power Technology)
  • Anti-anti-car forces use equity to attack California’s climate policies (Forbes)
  • Real estate investors are starting to consider climate vulnerabilities (CityLab)
  • Rent prices still dropping in Bay Area (SF Chronicle)
  • 9.9 million Americans are behind on their rent or mortgage (CNN)
  • Plan for a car-free neighborhood in Phoenix (NY Times)
  • Global shipping regulator’s “climate plan” would increase emissions (Transport and Environment)

