Today’s Headlines
- What are cities doing with e-scooter data? Making improvements (Intelligent Transport)
- To truly serve diverse communities, we must have diverse representation (Green Biz)
- Sacramento approves landmark public safety resolution acknowledging “generations of structural racism” (Sacramento Bee)
- Analysis of Oakland police data: Crashes down, racist enforcement remains (Bike East Bay)
- Transportation issues on the ballot (Forbes)
- Oppose Prop 22 for the environment (Sacramento Bee)
- LA City Council thinks banning homeless from camping will solve it (LA Times)
- Old used cars that get replaced with schmancy clean ones go on to pollute poorer countries (The Guardian)
- Loopholes for landlords in national eviction moratorium (Washington Post)
- Can Wall Street foreclosure vultures be stopped? (Curbed)
- Auditor slams CA agency for lax oversight on Exide cleanup (LA Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF