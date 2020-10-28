Today’s Headlines

  • What are cities doing with e-scooter data? Making improvements (Intelligent Transport)
  • To truly serve diverse communities, we must have diverse representation (Green Biz)
  • Sacramento approves landmark public safety resolution acknowledging “generations of structural racism” (Sacramento Bee)
  • Analysis of Oakland police data: Crashes down, racist enforcement remains (Bike East Bay)
  • Transportation issues on the ballot (Forbes)
  • Oppose Prop 22 for the environment (Sacramento Bee)
  • LA City Council thinks banning homeless from camping will solve it (LA Times)
  • Old used cars that get replaced with schmancy clean ones go on to pollute poorer countries (The Guardian)
  • Loopholes for landlords in national eviction moratorium (Washington Post)
  • Can Wall Street foreclosure vultures be stopped? (Curbed)
  • Auditor slams CA agency for lax oversight on Exide cleanup (LA Times)

