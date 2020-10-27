Today’s Headlines
- No power means no internet (SF Chronicle)
- Now Orange County is in flames, threatening thousands of homes (LA Times)
- A procrastinator’s guide to the California election (Sacramento Bee)
- Community Choice Aggregators in Bay Area and Central Coast launch EV-charging program (PR Newswire)
- Court to rule on Bay Area voter-approved bridge toll hikes (Landline Media)
- CPUC proposes ground rules for autonomous taxis (GovTech)
- New Jersey could join CA in banning future gas-powered vehicle sales (Future Car)
- What is the post-pandemic future of SlowStreets? (SF Gate)
- The gas tax wasn’t really working as a user fee, and the pandemic may have broken it (Smart Cities Dive)
- Berkeley and Oakland working on an affordable housing policy that could help renters (CalMatters)
- How people are struggling to pay rent, get by (Brookings)
