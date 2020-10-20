Today’s Headlines

  • The census matters. A lot (New Republic)
  • Corporations claiming they support racial justice need to support public transportation (CityLab)
  • LA residents protest court decision to allow Exide to abandon toxic site cleanup (LA Times)
  • Half of California gig workers have had no work during pandemic (Sacramento Bee)
  • Trucking companies settle with US EPA over emission rule violations (OC Breeze, Freight Waves)
  • CA’s greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise (LA Times)
  • Time to track and measure gas consumption (CalMatters)
  • How Moms 4 Housing changed laws (KQED)
  • New national homelessness policy does not focus on housing (SF Chronicle)
  • Why can’t we have sheltered public spaces? (Price Tags)
  • A bunch of those abandoned Uber bikes have a new life in Mexico City (The Verge)
  • E-bikes are good for you (St George News)
  • Gee, the New Yorker has a bike on its cover

