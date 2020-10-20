Today’s Headlines
- The census matters. A lot (New Republic)
- Corporations claiming they support racial justice need to support public transportation (CityLab)
- LA residents protest court decision to allow Exide to abandon toxic site cleanup (LA Times)
- Half of California gig workers have had no work during pandemic (Sacramento Bee)
- Trucking companies settle with US EPA over emission rule violations (OC Breeze, Freight Waves)
- CA’s greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise (LA Times)
- Time to track and measure gas consumption (CalMatters)
- How Moms 4 Housing changed laws (KQED)
- New national homelessness policy does not focus on housing (SF Chronicle)
- Why can’t we have sheltered public spaces? (Price Tags)
- A bunch of those abandoned Uber bikes have a new life in Mexico City (The Verge)
- E-bikes are good for you (St George News)
- Gee, the New Yorker has a bike on its cover
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF