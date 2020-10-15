Today’s Headlines
- Scrap-and-replace program helps low-income Californians get cleaner cars and e-bikes (Next City)
- Where to now, after 2020’s harrowing, universal ordeal? (National Geographic)
- AARP trains people to be part of a Livable Communities Corps
- How land trusts can keep housing affordable (CalMatters)
- Feds insert politics, deny funding to transit agencies and cities they brand “anarchist” (NACTO)
- COVID has been especially harmful for working women (Brookings)
- Tracing COVID misinformation (Nieman Lab)
- St. Paul sets citywide 20 mph speed limit (Twin Cities)
- Outdoor dining is no refuge from the dangers of cars (Planetizen)
- Strategies for driving down emissions (Transportation for America)
- Under Trump, “alarming” drop in prosecutions for violations of fundamental environmental laws (NY Times)
- LAPD causes serious injuries by shooting at … Lakers fans (LA Times)
- A Trump landslide? The media playing Cassandra? (McClatchy)
