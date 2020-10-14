Today’s Headlines

  • Politics at U.S. Supreme Court? Order ends 2020 census (SF Chronicle, WHYY)
  • What Caltrans is doing to reduce pedestrian injuries and deaths (Sierra Wave)
  • The many environmental wins of the past (The Guardian)
  • California tribe offered wildfire management solutions. California didn’t listen (SF Chronicle)
  • San Francisco’s rent prices are “plunging” (SF Chronicle)
  • Huntington Beach bans most bike sales and repair on public property (Voice of OC)
  • Manhattan emptied out, and Big Tech moved in (NY Times)
  • Exploring new measures of travel behavior (Brookings)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF