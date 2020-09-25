Today’s Headlines

SF Muni will begin collecting, checking fares again (SF Chronicle)

Another “incident” mishandled by police, another dead black man (LA Times)

Protests: Car traffic slowed on Bay Area bridges (SF Chronicle) Driver plows through protestors in Hollywood, is released (LA Times) “Armored bike squad” being used against protestors? (Forbes)

You, too, can adopt an old BART car (BART) which SF Chronicle describes as like they’re looking for new homes for beloved family members

The pandemic quiet of San Francisco improved bird’s songs (National Geographic)

