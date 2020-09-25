Today’s Headlines
- SF Muni will begin collecting, checking fares again (SF Chronicle)
- Another “incident” mishandled by police, another dead black man (LA Times)
- Protests:
- Car traffic slowed on Bay Area bridges (SF Chronicle)
- Driver plows through protestors in Hollywood, is released (LA Times)
- “Armored bike squad” being used against protestors? (Forbes)
- You, too, can adopt an old BART car (BART) which SF Chronicle describes as like they’re looking for new homes for beloved family members
- The pandemic quiet of San Francisco improved bird’s songs (National Geographic)
