Today’s Headlines

  • SF Muni will begin collecting, checking fares again (SF Chronicle)
  • Another “incident” mishandled by police, another dead black man (LA Times)
  • Protests:
    • Car traffic slowed on Bay Area bridges (SF Chronicle)
    • Driver plows through protestors in Hollywood, is released (LA Times)
    • “Armored bike squad” being used against protestors? (Forbes)
  • You, too, can adopt an old BART car (BART) which SF Chronicle describes as like they’re looking for new homes for beloved family members
  • The pandemic quiet of San Francisco improved bird’s songs (National Geographic)

