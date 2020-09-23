Today’s Headlines
- Bay Area set to mandate large companies have 60% of their workforce telecommute, based on public feedback (Green Caltrain)
- Governments that cut spending after the recession fared worse than those that increased it (Route Fifty)
- In U.S. cities, people pay more – much more – for transit than for parking (City Commentary)
- Drivers break the law to save time; bicyclists break the law to save lives (Forbes)
- U.S. Labor Department proposes definition for independent contractors (Yahoo Finance)
- Bicycles are in high demand and supply can’t keep up – even tires, tubes, cables, etc are getting hard to find (Daily Bulletin)
- Exercise is key to keeping sane and healthy right now (Capitol Weekly)
- AirBnB pilots a data “portal” to help cities plan (CityLab)
