Today’s Headlines

Bay Area set to mandate large companies have 60% of their workforce telecommute, based on public feedback (Green Caltrain)

Governments that cut spending after the recession fared worse than those that increased it (Route Fifty)

In U.S. cities, people pay more – much more – for transit than for parking (City Commentary)

Drivers break the law to save time; bicyclists break the law to save lives (Forbes)

U.S. Labor Department proposes definition for independent contractors (Yahoo Finance)

Bicycles are in high demand and supply can’t keep up – even tires, tubes, cables, etc are getting hard to find (Daily Bulletin)

Exercise is key to keeping sane and healthy right now (Capitol Weekly)

AirBnB pilots a data “portal” to help cities plan (CityLab)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF