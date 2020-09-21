Today’s Headlines
- It’s Bike Week! Pick at least one day (with decent air quality) to ride (Ventura County Star)
- This is the moment to reimagine public transportation (NRDC)
- The growing pedestrian safety crisis (US Today)
- Berkeley police use grant to cite drivers for violating pedestrian right of way (Berkeleyside)
- Bikes belong on State Street (Santa Barbara Independent)
- Sonoma County tries again with a transportation sales tax (mostly for roads) (Press Democrat)
- Santa Barbara County finally replaces LOS measure with VMT (Santa Barbara Independent)
- A small portion of federal BUILD grants will to go to transit, rail (Mass Transit)
- Census workers aren’t done, but work is being curtailed (SF Chronicle)
