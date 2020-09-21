Today’s Headlines

  • It’s Bike Week! Pick at least one day (with decent air quality) to ride (Ventura County Star)
  • This is the moment to reimagine public transportation (NRDC)
  • The growing pedestrian safety crisis (US Today)
  • Berkeley police use grant to cite drivers for violating pedestrian right of way (Berkeleyside)
  • Bikes belong on State Street (Santa Barbara Independent)
  • Sonoma County tries again with a transportation sales tax (mostly for roads) (Press Democrat)
  • Santa Barbara County finally replaces LOS measure with VMT (Santa Barbara Independent)
  • A small portion of federal BUILD grants will to go to transit, rail (Mass Transit)
  • Census workers aren’t done, but work is being curtailed (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF