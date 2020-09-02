Today’s Headlines
- Cops stop, kill a black man riding a bike (LA Times) When will this end?
- US Centers for Disease Control, of all agencies, issues ban on evictions: This is a public health issue (Reuters)
- California to let polluting plants stay open because… energy (LA Times)
- Last-minute scramble at the state capital prevented any police reforms at state level (CalMatters, LA Times)
- And a lot of other legislation, too (Sacramento Bee)
- More on S.B. 288, which fast-tracks bike and transit projects (Governing, SFist)
- Why LA might make transit free (CityLab)
- BART plans to build housing at two stations in Berkeley are shaping up (Berkeleyside)
- Deadlines approach for U.S. transportation funding (Mass Transit)
- NACTO gives out grants to help cities redesign streets for COVID response (SmartCitiesDive)
- Buy an e-bike and you’ll probably ride a lot more (Price Tags)
- Gaming Amazon for a delivery route: Surely there’s a better way for everyone (Bloomberg)
