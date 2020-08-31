Today’s Headlines

  • Closing in on a new bill on COVID eviction protections (CalMatters, KQED)
  • Pandemic is hurting transit and its riders (CalMatters)
  • Napa and Sonoma look forward to wider highways, hoping congestion will disappear (Napa Valley Register)
  • How to buy an e-cargo bike (Outside)
  • Fremont to build ten miles of bike lanes (Mercury News)
  • Uber and Lyft could comply with California law, but they plan to fight it (MarketWatch)
  • California has been taking dramatic steps towards cleaning up emissions from trucks (LA Times)

