Today’s Headlines
- Closing in on a new bill on COVID eviction protections (CalMatters, KQED)
- Pandemic is hurting transit and its riders (CalMatters)
- Napa and Sonoma look forward to wider highways, hoping congestion will disappear (Napa Valley Register)
- How to buy an e-cargo bike (Outside)
- Fremont to build ten miles of bike lanes (Mercury News)
- Uber and Lyft could comply with California law, but they plan to fight it (MarketWatch)
- California has been taking dramatic steps towards cleaning up emissions from trucks (LA Times)
