Today’s Headlines
- It’s climate change. (The Atlantic)
- And it’s coming for the economy (Time)
- Companies cry “COVID!” and get a pass on emissions (AP)
- Pedestrian fatalities have people rattled in San Francisco (SF Bay)
- The traffic model that brings us ever-expanding highways is just wrong (Vice)
- Bike to Work Day will be Bike to Wherever Day on September 24 this year (PR Newswire)
- Bay Area’s single-family zones are the main driver of segregation (Mercury News)
- Palo Alto utility payments paid for a lobbyist to fight clean energy, clean air rules, etc. (Palo Alto Online)
- Divest from coal and oil (Bloomberg)
