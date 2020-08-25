Today’s Headlines

It’s climate change. (The Atlantic) And it’s coming for the economy (Time)

Companies cry “COVID!” and get a pass on emissions (AP)

Pedestrian fatalities have people rattled in San Francisco (SF Bay)

The traffic model that brings us ever-expanding highways is just wrong (Vice)

Bike to Work Day will be Bike to Wherever Day on September 24 this year (PR Newswire)

Bay Area’s single-family zones are the main driver of segregation (Mercury News)

Palo Alto utility payments paid for a lobbyist to fight clean energy, clean air rules, etc. (Palo Alto Online)

Divest from coal and oil (Bloomberg)

