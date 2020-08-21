Today’s Headlines
- Oil industry is using your money to fight a covert, deceptive campaign against climate change policy (The Guardian)
- And they’re funding a think tank to make their research seem legit (DeSmogBlog)
- The U.S. Senate transportation bill is terrible for the climate (Transportation for America)
- Why disparities in transportation access matter to everyone in cities (The CityFix)
- Stories convince people that climate action is needed (Grist)
- Local Oakland activists working on climate change (Oaklandside)
- Uber and Lyft had plenty of time to comply with the law (Endgadget)
- Governor Newsom gives last-minute convention speech highlighting climate emergency (SF Chronicle)
- Smoke and COVID combine to make a Bay Area respiratory catastrophe (SF Chronicle)
- Bay Area mass transit could resemble Uber or Lyft (SF Chronicle)
- California deal with automakers: you want to sell cars here? Follow our rules (LA Times)
- Traffic is ba-a-a-ack (Daily Bulletin)
- Bipartisanship isn’t enough to make transportation bill good (Transportation for America)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF