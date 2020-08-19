Today’s Headlines
- Study: Rising pedestrian deaths due to darkness, speeding, wide roads, big vehicles (SSTI)
- Experts: Now is the time to discuss new transportation policies (UC Davis)
- Europe’s pop-up bikeways during COVID could bring $3 billion in annual health benefits (Forbes)
- Uber and Lyft are thinking about a franchise model, to get around the law (NY Times)
- Northern California holds its breath (LA Times)
- Ways to conserve energy, keep it clean (LA Times)
- Solar energy storage is crucial (SF Chronicle)
- Hmmm…. Californians were able to cut energy use to avoid blackouts (Merced Sun Star)
- Measuring mask compliance (LA Times)
- Six-story development proposed in downtown San Luis Obispo (Tribune)
- San Francisco landlords may be willing to lower rent (SF Chronicle)
- That self-driving bike? MIT is working on it (Autoevolution)
