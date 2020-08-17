Today’s Headlines
- Culver City takes steps to end neighborhood oil drilling (Sierra Club)
- Don’t let the coronavirus destroy public transit, too (LA Times)
- San Diego unveils long-range transportation plan: tolls, expanded transit (Encinitas Advocate, San Diego Union Tribune)
- Teens ride bikes across country during pandemic (New York Times)
- Pelosi to call House back into session to discuss Post Office (SF Chronicle)
- Berkeley’s bold vision for the future of policing (SF Chronicle)
- Black people are stopped by police way more than their numbers warrant (PPIC)
- California weather is not boring: lightning, heat, and fire tornadoes
- Highway funding allocations:
- Santa Barbara Hwy 101 widening delayed, but other projects funded (Noozhawk)
- Los Alamos, Cold Springs highway projects (Santa Maria Times)
- Solano County highway projects (Daily Republic)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF