Evictions are happening, despite “moratorium” (CalMatters)

Again, court rules that Uber, Lyft drivers are employees (Transport Topics) Judge loses patience with Uber, Lyft “nonsense” (LA Times)

Legislative Analyst’s Office warning: Coastal cities, prepare for sea level rise now (Capitol Weekly)

Vehicle traffic rebounding; transit ridership, not so much (Progressive Railroading)

San Diego’s new perspective on transit (Mass Transit)

95-year-old “Bicycle Bob” hits 100,000 miles on his bike (KSBY)

Scenes from Oakland’s first day of online school (Oaklandside)

Lafayette again postpones a decision on housing development (SF Chronicle)

Farmworkers worry about retaliation for talking about COVID concerns (Modesto Bee)

Simon Cowell crash raises concerns about e-bike safety, but that was no e-bike, sir (TreeHugger)

