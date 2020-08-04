Today’s Headlines

  • Rent is coming due, and time is running out to help (SF Chronicle)
  • Transit systems brace for cuts; warnings from last recession (CityLab)
  • SacRT gets some money for light rail improvements (Progressive Railroading)
  • More on wider sidewalks in the Tenderloin (SF Examiner)
  • Young people are really struggling, and very motivated to vote (Daily Democrat)
  • Lobbyists object to allowing legislators to vote on bills remotely (Sacramento Observer)
  • UC is increasing its police budgets (CalMatters)
  • State policies make a big difference in residents’ life expectancy (LA Times)
  • SoCalGas sues California because it won’t promote natural gas as a “clean fuel” (LA Times)
  • California could use an action plan for that other crisis – climate change (SF Chronicle)
  • The Census is tricky this time (LA Times)

