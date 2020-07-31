Today’s Headlines
- California hits new milestone in COVID deaths (LA Times)
- Social distancing is easier for people with higher incomes (UC Davis)
- New charges – bribery and money laundering – against LA Councilmember Huizar
- SF Mayor asks city workers to hold off on promised raises (SF Chronicle)
- Reflections on environmental and racial justice (NRDC)
- Caltrans is using old bottles to pave a highway in Butte County (Ukiah Daily Journal)
- Lower cap-and-trade revenue leads to cuts in clean-air programs (CalMatters)
- LA accelerates efforts to electrify transportation system (Scientific American)
- Metrolink set to expand in Riverside County (Patch)
- Affordable housing construction is lagging (CityLab)
- Making the post-COVID commute equitable (World Economic Forum)
