Today’s Headlines

  • California hits new milestone in COVID deaths (LA Times)
  • Social distancing is easier for people with higher incomes (UC Davis)
  • New charges – bribery and money laundering – against LA Councilmember Huizar
  • SF Mayor asks city workers to hold off on promised raises (SF Chronicle)
  • Reflections on environmental and racial justice (NRDC)
  • Caltrans is using old bottles to pave a highway in Butte County (Ukiah Daily Journal)
  • Lower cap-and-trade revenue leads to cuts in clean-air programs (CalMatters)
  • LA accelerates efforts to electrify transportation system (Scientific American)
  • Metrolink set to expand in Riverside County (Patch)
  • Affordable housing construction is lagging (CityLab)
  • Making the post-COVID commute equitable (World Economic Forum)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF