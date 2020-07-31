Today’s Headlines

California hits new milestone in COVID deaths (LA Times)

Social distancing is easier for people with higher incomes (UC Davis)

New charges – bribery and money laundering – against LA Councilmember Huizar

SF Mayor asks city workers to hold off on promised raises (SF Chronicle)

Reflections on environmental and racial justice (NRDC)

Caltrans is using old bottles to pave a highway in Butte County (Ukiah Daily Journal)

Lower cap-and-trade revenue leads to cuts in clean-air programs (CalMatters)

LA accelerates efforts to electrify transportation system (Scientific American)

Metrolink set to expand in Riverside County (Patch)

Affordable housing construction is lagging (CityLab)

Making the post-COVID commute equitable (World Economic Forum)

