Today’s Headlines

  • If we don’t take care of essential workers, we won’t kick this virus (LA Times)
  • Climate change worsens environmental injustice (Guardian)
  • The fight over a ballot measure to save Caltrain continues (SF Chronicle)
  • How each county Bay Area county is enforcing health rules (SF Chronicle)
  • Office rents will drop, but maybe not apartment rents (LA Times)
  • A fatal hit-and-run, an arrest; Public Works director’s response is to recommend not walking there (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
  • Grants from LCTOP awarded for transit projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (SVC News)
  • OCTA will give masks to riders who need them (Patch)
  • Cities and counties are tracking e-bikes and e-scooters to manage them, not you (CalMatters)
  • Tear down the freeways (Pew)
  • California says: double check your voter status now

