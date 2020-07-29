Today’s Headlines
- If we don’t take care of essential workers, we won’t kick this virus (LA Times)
- Climate change worsens environmental injustice (Guardian)
- The fight over a ballot measure to save Caltrain continues (SF Chronicle)
- How each county Bay Area county is enforcing health rules (SF Chronicle)
- Office rents will drop, but maybe not apartment rents (LA Times)
- A fatal hit-and-run, an arrest; Public Works director’s response is to recommend not walking there (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
- Grants from LCTOP awarded for transit projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (SVC News)
- OCTA will give masks to riders who need them (Patch)
- Cities and counties are tracking e-bikes and e-scooters to manage them, not you (CalMatters)
- Tear down the freeways (Pew)
- California says: double check your voter status now
