Today’s Headlines
- Redding builds a bike depot (CalBike)
- Caltrans releases Freight Mobility Plan (Transport Topics)
- Bay Area’s MTC begins releasing second part of CARES $ for transit (Marin Independent Journal)
- Bike design: Are longer bikes more efficient? (New Scientist)
- Street design is very important bike technology (Sidewalk Talk)
- Remote work could change California cities (CalMatters)
- Telework could help fight climate change (Scientific American)
- Or not; and it only benefits white, affluent Americans (The Conversation)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF