Today’s Headlines

Redding builds a bike depot (CalBike)

Caltrans releases Freight Mobility Plan (Transport Topics)

Bay Area’s MTC begins releasing second part of CARES $ for transit (Marin Independent Journal)

Bike design: Are longer bikes more efficient? (New Scientist)

Street design is very important bike technology (Sidewalk Talk)

Remote work could change California cities (CalMatters) Telework could help fight climate change (Scientific American) Or not; and it only benefits white, affluent Americans (The Conversation)



