Today’s Headlines
- Transit has a key role in fighting racism (Bloomberg)
- The 15-minute city is having a moment (TreeHugger)
- Google updates its bike map information, a bit (Grist)
- Who benefits from Slow Streets? (NY Times)
- Oakland and Berkeley move towards reducing police budgets (SF Chronicle)
- Berkeley approves plan to halve police budget, reduce cop’s role in traffic enforcement (SF Chronicle)
- How police could promote trust (San Diego Union Tribune)
- NY plans a “transportation library” using some of those ebikes that Uber was getting rid of (Buffalo News)
- Draft Plan Bay Area 2050 released (SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF