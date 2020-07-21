Today’s Headlines

  • Transit has a key role in fighting racism (Bloomberg)
  • The 15-minute city is having a moment (TreeHugger)
  • Google updates its bike map information, a bit (Grist)
  • Who benefits from Slow Streets? (NY Times)
  • Oakland and Berkeley move towards reducing police budgets (SF Chronicle)
  • Berkeley approves plan to halve police budget, reduce cop’s role in traffic enforcement (SF Chronicle)
  • How police could promote trust (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • NY plans a “transportation library” using some of those ebikes that Uber was getting rid of (Buffalo News)
  • Draft Plan Bay Area 2050 released (SF Chronicle)

