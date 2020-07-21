Today’s Headlines

Transit has a key role in fighting racism (Bloomberg)

The 15-minute city is having a moment (TreeHugger)

Google updates its bike map information, a bit (Grist)

Who benefits from Slow Streets? (NY Times)

Oakland and Berkeley move towards reducing police budgets (SF Chronicle)

Berkeley approves plan to halve police budget, reduce cop’s role in traffic enforcement (SF Chronicle)

How police could promote trust (San Diego Union Tribune)

NY plans a “transportation library” using some of those ebikes that Uber was getting rid of (Buffalo News)

Draft Plan Bay Area 2050 released (SF Chronicle)

