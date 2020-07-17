Today’s Headlines
- Buses deserve more street space (The City Fix)
- Bicycling is so stylish right now! (Conde Nast)
- Construction begins on electric charging sites in SoCal for commercial fleets (Daily Energy Insider)
- Uber buys public transportation software company Routematch (The Verge)
- Who are we “city-making” for, anyway? (Curbed)
- Inside California’s Black exodus (CalMatters)
- Classic Schwinn models being built by Detroit Bikes (The Detroit News)
- Nah, Elon, fully autonomous Teslas won’t happen anytime soon (PC Mag)
- New French prime minister promotes e-bikes despite cynicism from parliament (Forbes)
