Today’s Headlines
- Berkeley approves proposal to shift traffic stops away from police – details to be worked out (Fox, Forbes)
- Report says interstate highways, especially in California, need heavy reinvestment (Escalon Times)
- Upcoming CARB workshop: Reducing ghgs from ride-hail (JD Supra)
- How Paris is becoming a more livable city: Less on-street parking, $ for cargo bikes, lower speed limits, more (The City Fix)
- Study finds work from home will reduce driving, with “potentially dire consequences” for auto industry (Bloomberg)
- Interview with Jan Gehl on designing cities (Planetizen)
- People are mad (LA Times)
- Yeah, it would be bad if Caltrain shut down (SF Chronicle)
