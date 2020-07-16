Today’s Headlines

Berkeley approves proposal to shift traffic stops away from police – details to be worked out (Fox, Forbes)

Report says interstate highways, especially in California, need heavy reinvestment (Escalon Times)

Upcoming CARB workshop: Reducing ghgs from ride-hail (JD Supra)

How Paris is becoming a more livable city: Less on-street parking, $ for cargo bikes, lower speed limits, more (The City Fix)

Study finds work from home will reduce driving, with “potentially dire consequences” for auto industry (Bloomberg)

Interview with Jan Gehl on designing cities (Planetizen)

People are mad (LA Times)

Yeah, it would be bad if Caltrain shut down (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF