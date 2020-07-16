Today’s Headlines

  • Berkeley approves proposal to shift traffic stops away from police – details to be worked out (Fox, Forbes)
  • Report says interstate highways, especially in California, need heavy reinvestment (Escalon Times)
  • Upcoming CARB workshop: Reducing ghgs from ride-hail (JD Supra)
  • How Paris is becoming a more livable city: Less on-street parking, $ for cargo bikes, lower speed limits, more (The City Fix)
  • Study finds work from home will reduce driving, with “potentially dire consequences” for auto industry (Bloomberg)
  • Interview with Jan Gehl on designing cities (Planetizen)
  • People are mad (LA Times)
  • Yeah, it would be bad if Caltrain shut down (SF Chronicle)

