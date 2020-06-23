Today’s Headlines

Cargo bikes. Cargo bikes. Cargo bikes (CityMetric)

CA clean air rules target gas-powered trucks (Sacramento Bee)

Nevada plans to adopt California car emission rules, stricter than U.S. rules (Nevada Independent, LA Times)

Caltrans awards Sustainable Communities Grants funds (Transportation Today)

San Diego projects miss out on too-small Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities grants (KPBS)

All those cancers, and a judge still won’t let CA put a warning label on Roundup (SF Chronicle)

LA City Council committee endorses a small decrease in LAPD funding (LA Times)

College students need housing, food; Community colleges struggle to help (Capitol Weekly)

Social gatherings are helping spread coronavirus (LA Times)

