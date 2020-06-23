Today’s Headlines
- Cargo bikes. Cargo bikes. Cargo bikes (CityMetric)
- CA clean air rules target gas-powered trucks (Sacramento Bee)
- Nevada plans to adopt California car emission rules, stricter than U.S. rules (Nevada Independent, LA Times)
- Caltrans awards Sustainable Communities Grants funds (Transportation Today)
- San Diego projects miss out on too-small Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities grants (KPBS)
- All those cancers, and a judge still won’t let CA put a warning label on Roundup (SF Chronicle)
- LA City Council committee endorses a small decrease in LAPD funding (LA Times)
- College students need housing, food; Community colleges struggle to help (Capitol Weekly)
- Social gatherings are helping spread coronavirus (LA Times)
