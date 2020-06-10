Today’s Headlines

  • National Safe Routes organization drops “enforcement” from its guiding framework (Bike Portland)
  • Facebook shuts down page of Black Zebra, which was streaming live coverage of protests (Sacramento Bee)
  • L.A.’s Long Range Transportation Plan up for public comment now (Planetizen)
  • CA Assembly pushes CA High-Speed Rail to defer major contract on electrification (Progressive Railroading)
  • The post(sic)-pandemic city (NPR)
  • The problems of transit after COVID (ITS International)
  • France and Japan find that if people are careful transit is safe (CityLab)
  • Contact tracing vs privacy (Politico)
  • D.C.’s street grid and the protests: a monument to democracy (WAMU)
  • Do bike lanes make biking safer? (Fast Company)
  • Drivers with dashboard screens sue because they’re distracting. . . when they don’t work (Car Complaints)

