Today’s Headlines
- National Safe Routes organization drops “enforcement” from its guiding framework (Bike Portland)
- Facebook shuts down page of Black Zebra, which was streaming live coverage of protests (Sacramento Bee)
- L.A.’s Long Range Transportation Plan up for public comment now (Planetizen)
- CA Assembly pushes CA High-Speed Rail to defer major contract on electrification (Progressive Railroading)
- The post(sic)-pandemic city (NPR)
- The problems of transit after COVID (ITS International)
- France and Japan find that if people are careful transit is safe (CityLab)
- Contact tracing vs privacy (Politico)
- D.C.’s street grid and the protests: a monument to democracy (WAMU)
- Do bike lanes make biking safer? (Fast Company)
- Drivers with dashboard screens sue because they’re distracting. . . when they don’t work (Car Complaints)
