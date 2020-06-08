Today’s Headlines
- What to cut: negotiations continue on state budget (CalMatters)
- L.A. says it won’t seek criminal charges against peaceful protestors who they detained, injured, intimidated, exposed to coronavirus, and left alone at night far from home after curfew (LA Times)
- Fuji Bike Company says it will stop selling to police (Velo News, Cycling Weekly)
- Police budgets have bloated beyond reason (Bloomberg)
- Making tenant protections permanent (SF Chronicle)
- Five essential books for anti-racist cities (Curbed)
- A roadmap to sustainable, equitable transportation (NRDC)
- Tracy considers ending all school transportation (School Transportation News)
- How San Francisco sidestepped state law on developing toxic sites (SF Chronicle)
- AVs won’t avoid majority of vehicle crashes (Car&Driver)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF