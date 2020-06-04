Today’s Headlines
- What does Big Oil have to say about protests, racial injustice? <Crickets> (Heated)
- Defunding the police is good climate policy (The New Republic)
- L.A. offers to cut a bit from its bloated police budget (LA Times)
- Kneeling, unarmed protestor killed by police in Vallejo (SF Chronicle)
- Pressure builds to end curfews (LA Times)
- People are worried about the virus (PPIC)
- State legislature offers alternative budget without Governor’s deep cuts (SF Chronicle)
- BART closed even far away stations during protests – why? (SF Chronicle)
- Climate and anti-racism (NY Times)
- We are building infrastructure for a climate that no longer exists (Vice)
