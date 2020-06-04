Today’s Headlines

  • What does Big Oil have to say about protests, racial injustice? <Crickets> (Heated)
  • Defunding the police is good climate policy (The New Republic)
  • L.A. offers to cut a bit from its bloated police budget (LA Times)
  • Kneeling, unarmed protestor killed by police in Vallejo (SF Chronicle)
  • Pressure builds to end curfews (LA Times)
  • People are worried about the virus (PPIC)
  • State legislature offers alternative budget without Governor’s deep cuts (SF Chronicle)
  • BART closed even far away stations during protests – why? (SF Chronicle)
  • Climate and anti-racism (NY Times)
  • We are building infrastructure for a climate that no longer exists (Vice)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF