Today’s Headlines
Don’t forget about our virtual walkathon/bikeathon fundraiser–half of all proceeds will go to California food banks. Donate here, and share pictures with the tags #Walk4Streetsblog and #Bike4Streetsblog.
- CA may mandate Uber and Lyft shift to electric vehicles (Clean Technica)
- Oil industry loses attempt to block lawsuits on climate change (LA Times)
- World’s largest ‘green’ hydrogen plant coming to California (Forbes)
- Metro asks for more money for Crenshaw line (LA Times)
- More federal stimulus money for Marin transit (Marin Independent Journal)
- Suburbs are a problem, not a solution (Dirt)
- Public transit is still key (The Conversation)
- Despite known dangers, SUV sales are rising fast (NY Times)
