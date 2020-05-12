Today’s Headlines
- Bicycling fatalities still rising, even under stay-at-home orders – why? (CoMotion)
- Safe streets don’t mean the same thing to everybody (CityLab)
- Let the restaurants spill into the streets (Long Beach Post)
- Bike and scooter highways, please! (NY Daily News)
- Cities trying to keep people walking, cycling (The Conversation)
- CA could end racist policies that cut people off from economic opportunity (California Budget and Policy Center)
- A warning from the Union of Concerned Scientists about wildfire threats during COVID-19
- Fauci: If U.S. reopens too quickly, “needless suffering and death” will follow (SF Chronicle)
- CA coronavirus deaths and cases are still rising (LA Times)
- Commuting will never be the same (National Geographic)
- Electric trucks make sense, but a few challenges remain (Transport Topics)
- CA Trucking Association asks court to put a hold on A.B. 5 (Transport Topics)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF