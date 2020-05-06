Today’s Headlines
- Skateboards are essential transport (Patch)
- California sues Uber and Lyft: A.B. 5 does apply, says state (LA Times, NY Times)
- CARB updates rules on transitioning trucks to zero-emission (Transport Topics)
- “A mistake”: Despite risk, counties move towards reopening businesses:
- Yuba and Sutter counties (AP)
- Restaurants in Bakersfield (Bakersfield.com)
- And Napa (SF Chronicle)
- Not everyone is on board (Route Fifty)
- Health officials: Lifting stay-at-home orders too soon would be deadly (LA Times)
- What does Sacramento’s stay-at-home order mean, exactly? (Capitol Public Radio)
- Order for ICE to release detainees to protect them from COVID is overruled (LA Times)
- It seems logical but no: Density is not the problem, and planners need to get that message across (California Planning and Development Report)
- Cities take advantage of low traffic to work on streets (The Atlantic)
- In New York, cops enforce social distancing according to skin color (Guardian)
