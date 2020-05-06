Today’s Headlines

  • Skateboards are essential transport (Patch)
  • California sues Uber and Lyft: A.B. 5 does apply, says state (LA Times, NY Times)
  • CARB updates rules on transitioning trucks to zero-emission (Transport Topics)
  • “A mistake”: Despite risk, counties move towards reopening businesses:
  • Not everyone is on board (Route Fifty)
  • Health officials: Lifting stay-at-home orders too soon would be deadly (LA Times)
  • What does Sacramento’s stay-at-home order mean, exactly? (Capitol Public Radio)
  • Order for ICE to release detainees to protect them from COVID is overruled (LA Times)
  • It seems logical but no: Density is not the problem, and planners need to get that message across (California Planning and Development Report)
  • Cities take advantage of low traffic to work on streets (The Atlantic)
  • In New York, cops enforce social distancing according to skin color (Guardian)

