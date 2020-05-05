Today’s Headlines
- Bus drivers are at risk, and worried (LA Times)
- Transit faces an existential crisis (CalMatters)
- Highway construction on a fast track right now, but falling gas tax revenue may bring them to a halt (Wired, USA Today)
- Civil liberties under COVID (Journalist’s Resource)
- CA Assembly reconvenes (LA Times)
- Yuba, Sutter, Modoc counties let businesses reopen (LA Times)
- London takes steps to give pedestrians and bikes more room, keep traffic down once lockdown lifts (Inews)
- Trains, planes, cargo ships: How the lockdown is affecting the cargo industry (Politico)
- Energy traders accused of colluding to drive up gas prices (LA Times, Sierra Sun Times)
