Today’s Headlines
- Early insights into Californian economic impacts from COVID-19 (PPIC)
- Happiness is just a bike ride away (LA Times)
- How coronavirus might change transit (SF Chronicle)
- It’s ‘us vs. them’ – communities lock their gates (SF Chronicle)
- Poor people are three times more likely to die from coronavirus (LA Times)
- Arguments that density increases coronavirus risk are off the mark (LA Times)
- Berkeley was a pioneer on ‘slow streets’ (SF Chronicle)
- Growing pile of evidence about the toxic load of air pollution (Earth Justice)
- The beach might not be so safe (LA Times)
- The pandemic shows what cars have done to cities (The Atlantic)
- Pedestrian etiquette guide during a pandemic (SF Curbed)
- Solano moving ahead with widening I-80 (Comstock Magazine)
- U.S. Department of Justice continues to fight California-Quebec cap-and-trade pact (Law 360)
