Today’s Headlines
- UC Berkeley forges ahead with major long-range plan; city objects to short timeline for input during pandemic (Berkeleyside)
- Bay Area counties will soon require face masks (SF Chronicle)
- L.A. County already does (LA Times)
- Trains, buses struggle to cope with coronavirus (SF Chronicle)
- Racial disparities: Black people dying from coronavirus at twice the rate as whites (SF Chronicle, Sacramento Bee)
- People in Sacramento aren’t showing up to be tested (Sacramento Bee)
- Parking isn’t free–maintenance, operations, debt service–so even with empty BART parking lots you still have to pay (SF Chronicle)
- Bike-riding dinosaur cheers residents stuck at home, alarms dogs (Press Democrat)
- LA automates more ped signals and adjusts signal timing to slow cars (KTLA)
- Berkeley, Emeryville automate pedestrian signals (SF Gate)
- Beaches, parks, trails in SoCal: What’s open, what’s closed (LA Times)
