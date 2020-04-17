Today’s Headlines

  • UC Berkeley forges ahead with major long-range plan; city objects to short timeline for input during pandemic (Berkeleyside)
  • Bay Area counties will soon require face masks (SF Chronicle)
  • L.A. County already does (LA Times)
  • Trains, buses struggle to cope with coronavirus (SF Chronicle)
  • Racial disparities: Black people dying from coronavirus at twice the rate as whites (SF Chronicle, Sacramento Bee)
  • People in Sacramento aren’t showing up to be tested (Sacramento Bee)
  • Parking isn’t free–maintenance, operations, debt service–so even with empty BART parking lots you still have to pay (SF Chronicle)
  • Bike-riding dinosaur cheers residents stuck at home, alarms dogs (Press Democrat)
  • LA automates more ped signals and adjusts signal timing to slow cars (KTLA)
  • Berkeley, Emeryville automate pedestrian signals (SF Gate)
  • Beaches, parks, trails in SoCal: What’s open, what’s closed (LA Times)

