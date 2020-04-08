Today’s Headlines
- Climate change is just as real as COVID-19, and it’s time to treat it with urgency (LA Times)
- Governor Newsom says staying home is working (Mercury News)
- L.A. releases first racial breakdown of COVID, and there’s a higher death rate among black people (LA Times)
- Report: collisions cut in half (Transportation Today)
- Coronavirus reveals transit’s true mission (CityLab)
- Act like you already have the coronavirus (LA Times)
- City transportation changes during pandemic (National League of Cities)
- Wearing a homemade mask is not so simple for people of color (CNN)
- Free VMT monitoring for planners (Traffic Technology Today)
- Applying contagion models to urban congestion (Inverse)
- Jetliner boneyard in the desert: Where to store airplanes that are not being used (Daily Mail)
- U.S. Census considers privacy protections that could mean inaccurate data (Fast Company)
