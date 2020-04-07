Today’s Headlines
- Home is not a safe place for everyone (Huffington Post)
- Traffic is light, crashes are down, people are driving faster, severity of crashes is up (Land Line, LA Times)
- First responders are at great risk (LA Times)
- New sidewalk rules for COVID (NY Times)
- Cities grapple over whether to give more room to people walking (National Post)
- COVID-19 may change the way people think about bikes (Treehugger)
- Who has emergency authority over elections? (ProPublica)
- Small shops struggle for survival (SF Chronicle)
- Missing racial data worries health officials (LA Times)
- Courts halt all evictions in California (SF Chronicle)
- COVID-19, micromobility, and resilience (NextCity)
- The soundscape is different (Associated Press)
