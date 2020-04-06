Today’s Headlines
- How CA legislators are governing from home (CalMatters)
- Essential workers are commuting by bike (Fox)
- Sidewalks are too narrow for COVID safety (Planetizen)
- Environmental justice and the unfairness of climate change, explained (Grist)
- Emissions are down, but it won’t last (National Geographic)
- It took a pandemic, but homeless are being given shelter in hotels and motels (CalMatters)
- Landlords find ways to demand rent despite eviction restrictions (LA Times)
- CPUC proposes applying cap-and-trade rebate to utility bills now, while people are home (Bloomberg)
- Santa Barbara area transportation projects approved for funding (Edhat)
- In California, construction continues (Politico)
- Stream this webinar: Designing streets for safety (Curbed)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF