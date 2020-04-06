Today’s Headlines

  • How CA legislators are governing from home (CalMatters)
  • Essential workers are commuting by bike (Fox)
  • Sidewalks are too narrow for COVID safety (Planetizen)
  • Environmental justice and the unfairness of climate change, explained (Grist)
  • Emissions are down, but it won’t last (National Geographic)
  • It took a pandemic, but homeless are being given shelter in hotels and motels (CalMatters)
  • Landlords find ways to demand rent despite eviction restrictions (LA Times)
  • CPUC proposes applying cap-and-trade rebate to utility bills now, while people are home (Bloomberg)
  • Santa Barbara area transportation projects approved for funding (Edhat)
  • In California, construction continues (Politico)
  • Stream this webinar: Designing streets for safety (Curbed)

