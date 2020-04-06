Today’s Headlines

How CA legislators are governing from home (CalMatters)

Essential workers are commuting by bike (Fox)

Sidewalks are too narrow for COVID safety (Planetizen)

Environmental justice and the unfairness of climate change, explained (Grist)

Emissions are down, but it won’t last (National Geographic)

It took a pandemic, but homeless are being given shelter in hotels and motels (CalMatters)

Landlords find ways to demand rent despite eviction restrictions (LA Times)

CPUC proposes applying cap-and-trade rebate to utility bills now, while people are home (Bloomberg)

Santa Barbara area transportation projects approved for funding (Edhat)

In California, construction continues (Politico)

Stream this webinar: Designing streets for safety (Curbed)

