Today’s Headlines
- Oh, really? Stay-home orders have cut traffic collisions in half (LA Times)
- How COVID could transform the transit conversation (Human Transit)
- BART is doing a good job communication honestly with its constituents (TransitCenter)
- Build cities for bikes, buses, and feet–not cars (Wired)
- Judge to Uber: Figure out benefits for drivers–but let’s hold off on the sick leave question (SF Chronicle)
- Several states vow to sue over federal fuel standards rollback (Scientific American)
- COVID is a strange new participant in fight over AB5 (Freight Waves)
- Who is most vulnerable in a pandemic? (Atlantic)
- SF halts most construction, LA issues stronger safety rules (Engineering News-Record)
- LA threatens to cut utilities for nonessential businesses (LA Times)
- New guidance: stay home, but maybe cover your face if you go out (Sacramento Bee)
- Choreographing our movements during the pandemic (NY Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF