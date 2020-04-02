Today’s Headlines

Oh, really? Stay-home orders have cut traffic collisions in half (LA Times)

How COVID could transform the transit conversation (Human Transit)

BART is doing a good job communication honestly with its constituents (TransitCenter)

Build cities for bikes, buses, and feet–not cars (Wired)

Judge to Uber: Figure out benefits for drivers–but let’s hold off on the sick leave question (SF Chronicle)

Several states vow to sue over federal fuel standards rollback (Scientific American)

COVID is a strange new participant in fight over AB5 (Freight Waves)

Who is most vulnerable in a pandemic? (Atlantic)

SF halts most construction, LA issues stronger safety rules (Engineering News-Record)

LA threatens to cut utilities for nonessential businesses (LA Times)

New guidance: stay home, but maybe cover your face if you go out (Sacramento Bee)

Choreographing our movements during the pandemic (NY Times)

