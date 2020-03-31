Today’s Headlines
- Scenes from an empty LA metro (LA Times)
- Public transit cuts hurt the essential workers who most need it (Wired)
- $4 billion for CA transit–what that means fro Sacramento (Sacramento Business Journal)
- Trump rolls back fuel economy standards (LA Times)
- Trump wants to give out money without having to say who gets it: signs relief bill, rejects oversight (SF Chronicle)
- Tracking data show Californians are (mostly) staying at home (Sacramento Bee)
- Cities all over the world are more walkable now, and there may be no going back (Reuters)
- Governor Newsom insists on social pressure to enforce stay-at-home rules (LA Times)
- Social distancing could be working–but no way to tell for sure, yet (LA Times, Sacramento Bee)
- San Francisco reconsiders whether construction should continue under shelter-at-home order (SF Chronicle)
- What the coronavirus outbreak looks like in your metro area (with cautions about the data) (City Commentary)
- Newsom bans evictions statewide (Sacramento Bee)
- Talk of a nationwide rent strike as the economy grind to a halt (USA Today)
