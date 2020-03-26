Today’s Headlines
- In a global health emergency, the bicycle shines (CityLab)
- Bike shop business is booming (Guardian)
- LA Times‘ Vartabedian, who derides progress on California’s high speed rail program at every opportunity, has the warm fuzzies for planned HSR to
nowhereLas Vegas
- Huge housing development at former military base in Concord won’t go forward (SF Chronicle)
- US Senate passes massive relief plan, House votes next (SF Chronicle)
- Final version of bill has $114B for transportation, including airlines (Eno Center for Transportation)
- Policy after the recession has favored the wealthy (Nonprofit Quarterly)
- Curb management strategies for COVID responses (Walker Consultants)
- Ten designs that are fighting COVID-19 (Guardian)
- San Diego freezes evictions, landlords plea for help (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Cities are not prepared for this (Smart Cities Dive)
- The internet is bowing under the strain (Tech Crunch)
- Uber and Lyft are considered “essential” but drivers and passengers are at risk (CityLab)
