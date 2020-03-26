Today’s Headlines

  • In a global health emergency, the bicycle shines (CityLab)
  • Bike shop business is booming (Guardian)
  • LA Times‘ Vartabedian, who derides progress on California’s high speed rail program at every opportunity, has the warm fuzzies for planned HSR to nowhere Las Vegas
  • Huge housing development at former military base in Concord won’t go forward (SF Chronicle)
  • US Senate passes massive relief plan, House votes next (SF Chronicle)
  • Policy after the recession has favored the wealthy (Nonprofit Quarterly)
  • Curb management strategies for COVID responses (Walker Consultants)
  • Ten designs that are fighting COVID-19 (Guardian)
  • San Diego freezes evictions, landlords plea for help (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Cities are not prepared for this (Smart Cities Dive)
  • The internet is bowing under the strain (Tech Crunch)
  • Uber and Lyft are considered “essential” but drivers and passengers are at risk (CityLab)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF