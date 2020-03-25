Today’s Headlines
- Deal reached on $2 trillion federal stimulus package (LA Times, SF Chronicle)
- Police focus on education but plan to enforce quarantine rules (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Expect a lot of jobs to disappear (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Traffic is light (Mercury News)
- Air is clean (San Gabriel Valley Tribune)
- But what happens when everyone starts driving again? (Electrek)
- 2.8 million essential workers ride transit to their jobs (Transit Center)
- Transit operators cut service (Curbed, Press Democrat, Mercury News)
- Don’t blame density for spread of virus (Streets.mn)
- Half of California’s confirmed cases are in people younger than 50 (Mercury News)
- More calls for car-free streets for safety, health (Greater Greater Washington, Fast Company)
- U.S. leaders refused to sign international pledge to reduce traffic deaths (Smart Cities Dive)
- Climate action planning in a federal leadership vacuum (Resilience)
