Today’s Headlines
- If you live in California, you are under a “stay-at-home” order (LA Times)
- Los Angeles orders closing of businesses, bans all public gatherings (LA Times)
- See California’s COVID-19 website with state and local info, resources
- Some believe it’s a hoax. What’s it gonna take? (Washington Post)
- Cleaning workers are crucial, at risk, and largely ignored (CityLab)
- Is Japan escaping coronavirus–or about to see a spike? (Bloomberg)
- Homeless to lose hot meals as part of COVID-19 response, as a start (Berkeleyside)
- San Francisco says bike shops are “essential” and will remain open (SFGate)
- How transit agencies are dealing with the virus impacts (Transit Center)
- Plan for Bay Area transportation “mega measure” on hold (Mercury News)
- This may be the end for alt weeklies (Nieman Lab)
- Shadowy Canadian executives continue purchasing local CA newspapers (Santa Maria Sun)
- Public-transit-focused Green New Deal being developed (Smart Cities Dive)
- Voters would support that (Gizmodo)
- Feds revising standards for AV testing, not focusing on safety but on not stifling innovation–60 days to comment (PBS)
- NY Post says bike injuries up, car crashes down, but hides this tidbit: “the overwhelming majority of the injuries were caused by motorist error”
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF