Today’s Headlines

  • If you live in California, you are under a “stay-at-home” order (LA Times)
  • Los Angeles orders closing of businesses, bans all public gatherings (LA Times)
  • See California’s COVID-19 website with state and local info, resources
  • Some believe it’s a hoax. What’s it gonna take? (Washington Post)
  • Cleaning workers are crucial, at risk, and largely ignored (CityLab)
  • Is Japan escaping coronavirus–or about to see a spike? (Bloomberg)
  • Homeless to lose hot meals as part of COVID-19 response, as a start (Berkeleyside)
  • San Francisco says bike shops are “essential” and will remain open (SFGate)
  • How transit agencies are dealing with the virus impacts (Transit Center)
  • Plan for Bay Area transportation “mega measure” on hold (Mercury News)
  • This may be the end for alt weeklies (Nieman Lab)
  • Shadowy Canadian executives continue purchasing local CA newspapers (Santa Maria Sun)
  • Public-transit-focused Green New Deal being developed (Smart Cities Dive)
    • Voters would support that (Gizmodo)
  • Feds revising standards for AV testing, not focusing on safety but on not stifling innovation–60 days to comment (PBS)
  • NY Post says bike injuries up, car crashes down, but hides this tidbit: “the overwhelming majority of the injuries were caused by motorist error”

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF