Today’s Headlines

STAY HOME. This is not a vacation. (Curbed, Berkeleyside)

What does Sacramento’s “stay-at-home” order mean? Stay. At. Home. (CapRadio)

Even if you feel well, stay home. A video to all of us from Italy (YouTube)

No, Tesla is not an “essential” business and you all gotta go home, says sheriff to Musk (Wired, ArsTechnica)

CalBike on bicycling safely during the pandemic

Is it safe to be outside? (LA Times)

Why bikes are needed when the shit hits the fan (Outside Online)

Facebook is developing ways to track whether people are staying put (Protocol)

The coronavirus and daily political life (Capitol Weekly)

New telecommuting guidance for state workers (Sacramento Bee)

Bike shops can–and should–register all bikes before they’re even sold (Bicycle Retailer)

Feds aren’t planning to give up on suit against CA-Quebec joint cap-and-trade auctions (Bloomberg)

