Today’s Headlines
- STAY HOME. This is not a vacation. (Curbed, Berkeleyside)
- What does Sacramento’s “stay-at-home” order mean? Stay. At. Home. (CapRadio)
- Even if you feel well, stay home. A video to all of us from Italy (YouTube)
- No, Tesla is not an “essential” business and you all gotta go home, says sheriff to Musk (Wired, ArsTechnica)
- CalBike on bicycling safely during the pandemic
- Is it safe to be outside? (LA Times)
- Why bikes are needed when the shit hits the fan (Outside Online)
- Facebook is developing ways to track whether people are staying put (Protocol)
- The coronavirus and daily political life (Capitol Weekly)
- New telecommuting guidance for state workers (Sacramento Bee)
- Bike shops can–and should–register all bikes before they’re even sold (Bicycle Retailer)
- Feds aren’t planning to give up on suit against CA-Quebec joint cap-and-trade auctions (Bloomberg)
