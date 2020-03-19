Today’s Headlines

  • STAY HOME. This is not a vacation. (Curbed, Berkeleyside)
  • What does Sacramento’s “stay-at-home” order mean? Stay. At. Home. (CapRadio)
  • Even if you feel well, stay home. A video to all of us from Italy (YouTube)
  • No, Tesla is not an “essential” business and you all gotta go home, says sheriff to Musk (Wired, ArsTechnica)
  • CalBike on bicycling safely during the pandemic
  • Is it safe to be outside? (LA Times)
  • Why bikes are needed when the shit hits the fan (Outside Online)
  • Facebook is developing ways to track whether people are staying put (Protocol)
  • The coronavirus and daily political life (Capitol Weekly)
  • New telecommuting guidance for state workers (Sacramento Bee)
  • Bike shops can–and should–register all bikes before they’re even sold (Bicycle Retailer)
  • Feds aren’t planning to give up on suit against CA-Quebec joint cap-and-trade auctions (Bloomberg)

